Cronos Tops One Day Volume of $37.44 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $37.44 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

