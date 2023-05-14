CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 31.7% in April

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,410 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 278.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $148.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

