CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

