CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Cut to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTIC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.
CTI BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of CTIC opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.
Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,485,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
