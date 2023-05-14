CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stephens

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CURO Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

CURO Group Price Performance

Shares of CURO opened at $1.32 on Thursday. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 48,340 shares of company stock worth $102,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 427,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

