CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.00 million-$736.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.17 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.09 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $141.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
