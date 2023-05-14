CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.38 EPS.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.