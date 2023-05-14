CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

