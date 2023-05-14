CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.17.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
