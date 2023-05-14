DARTH (DAH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $638.29 Million

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One DARTH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

