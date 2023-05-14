DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $3.53

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00013146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $113.91 million and approximately $609,182.71 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,263,795 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.50707414 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $559,255.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

