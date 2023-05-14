Decentralized Social (DESO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,262.00

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.86 or 0.00040370 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $114.34 million and $185,262.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

