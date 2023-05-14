Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $113,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $490.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.14. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $503.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.