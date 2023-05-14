DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $587,182.94 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

