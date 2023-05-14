Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.55.

NYSE:DE opened at $373.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

