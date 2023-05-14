DeFiChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.37 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $257.08 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,018,013,330 coins and its circulating supply is 700,372,252 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

