Delaney Dennis R Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Unilever were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

UL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

