Delaney Dennis R Has $1.63 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $193.62. 2,102,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,745. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.14. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

