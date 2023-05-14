Delaney Dennis R Invests $221,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $200.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.43.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

