Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.76. 2,397,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,144. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

