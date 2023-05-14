Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.76. 2,397,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,144. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
