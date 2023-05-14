Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in April

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Shares of DWHHF remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $40.04.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
