Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in April

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of DWHHF remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

