DeXe Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $95.84 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, DeXe has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $95.84 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00009731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.59289652 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,225,129.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

