Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Up 16.0% in April

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,398. The company has a market cap of $612.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

