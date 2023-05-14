Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185,168 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.67% of Commercial Metals worth $378,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $8,624,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

