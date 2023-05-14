Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 504,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Hess worth $368,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $132.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

