Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 572,701 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories comprises about 2.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Dolby Laboratories worth $80,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,633 shares of company stock worth $9,808,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

NYSE DLB opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

