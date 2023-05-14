Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$17.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIR.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.37.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

