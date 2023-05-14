Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DUOL. Raymond James upped their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NYSE DUOL opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. Duolingo has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $711,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,910.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,910.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Duolingo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

