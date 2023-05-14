Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 1,082,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -458.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

