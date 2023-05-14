EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 227.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. EAC has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $365.45 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00304120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01095735 USD and is up 91.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $138.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars.

