Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Up 37.8% in April

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. 37,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,977,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.