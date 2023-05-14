Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Up 37.8% in April

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. 37,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.05.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.