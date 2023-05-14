Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,433 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 349,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,216 shares of company stock worth $18,268,759 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Shares of EW opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

