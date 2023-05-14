Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0518 on Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $32.27 million and approximately $379,911.09 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,542,432 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

