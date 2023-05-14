Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 615,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $14,765,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Down 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELBM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 525,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. Electra Battery Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELBM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

