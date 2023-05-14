Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EA. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.21.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $3,171,066. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,622 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 767,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.