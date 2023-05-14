Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $15.30.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

