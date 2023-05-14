Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.3 %

ELEEF stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

