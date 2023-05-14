Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

