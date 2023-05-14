Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 30,527 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. Phillips 66 makes up about 3.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.