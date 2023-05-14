Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 14,917 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Danaher makes up approximately 4.2% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.70 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

