Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in April

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,702,100 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 4,683,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,393.6 days.

Emera Trading Up 0.6 %

Emera stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Emera Company Profile

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

