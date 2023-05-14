EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,137 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

