EOS (EOS) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $950.96 million and $60.22 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003289 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003445 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003139 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,039,386 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,042,572 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

