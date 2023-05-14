Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after purchasing an additional 720,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

