Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9939 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $16.76 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.