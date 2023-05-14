Ethereum Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion and approximately $4.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,797.64 or 0.06670733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,951,966 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

