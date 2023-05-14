Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

KRBN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. 31,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.88.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

