Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMOM. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BATS:QMOM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.24. 6,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

