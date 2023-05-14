Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $680,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.96. 5,252,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,540. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

