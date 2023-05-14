Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. 271,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,339. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

