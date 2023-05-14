Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,841,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DBEF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 312,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,623. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.70.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

